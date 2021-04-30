Fred Falke Transforms Talking Heads’ “Burning Down The House” Into An Electronic Anthem

New Music April 30, 2021 10:09 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Fred Falke Transforms Talking Heads’ “Burning Down The House” Into An Electronic Anthem

New Music April 30, 2021 10:09 AM By Danielle Chelosky

French DJ Fred Falke along with Zen Freeman and Ampersounds have blessed this Friday morning with a clubby, synthy remix of Talking Heads’ iconic hit “Burning Down The House.” Is there any particular reason he did this now? The song’s 40th anniversary is still a year away. More likely the reason is something like this: It’s spring, the pandemic is getting closer to ending in some parts of the world, and people are starting to party again. It’s Talking Heads season. And while the excitement of the band’s signature brand of excited, overstimulated post-punk is already invigorating (like, going 90 miles on the highway invigorating), this electronic twist adds another layer. Listen to the remix below.

Do “Girlfriend Is Better” next, please.

Danielle Chelosky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “Where Do Broken Hearts Go”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Terence Trent D’Arby’s “Wishing Well”

    1 day ago

    Grimes Defends Elon Musk On TikTok

    4 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    21 hours ago

    St. Vincent Told Me To Kill This Video Of Her Talking About Farts

    1 day ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest