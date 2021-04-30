Fred Falke Transforms Talking Heads’ “Burning Down The House” Into An Electronic Anthem

French DJ Fred Falke along with Zen Freeman and Ampersounds have blessed this Friday morning with a clubby, synthy remix of Talking Heads’ iconic hit “Burning Down The House.” Is there any particular reason he did this now? The song’s 40th anniversary is still a year away. More likely the reason is something like this: It’s spring, the pandemic is getting closer to ending in some parts of the world, and people are starting to party again. It’s Talking Heads season. And while the excitement of the band’s signature brand of excited, overstimulated post-punk is already invigorating (like, going 90 miles on the highway invigorating), this electronic twist adds another layer. Listen to the remix below.

Do “Girlfriend Is Better” next, please.