Hey, Ily’s Wild New Internet Breath EP Is The Nintendocore x Emo x Powerpop x Shoegaze Hybrid You Didn’t Know You Needed

New Music April 30, 2021 11:07 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Hey, Ily’s Wild New Internet Breath EP Is The Nintendocore x Emo x Powerpop x Shoegaze Hybrid You Didn’t Know You Needed

New Music April 30, 2021 11:07 AM By Danielle Chelosky

I’m not sure if another opener to a piece of music has evoked such a visceral reaction from me before. “DigitalLung.exe” is the first track on the new EP Internet Breath by Hey, Ily, the band on Lonely Ghost Records who combine influences of “Nintendocore, Emo, Powerpop, Shoegaze” into music that sounds like nothing else. It gave me chills.

I only recently got into 8-bit music, thanks to TikTok sensation Penelope Scott (especially her hypnotic song “Feel Better“), but Hey, Ily take it to the next level. I imagine that “DigitalLung.exe” sounds like what scrolling the internet while tripping on acid would feel like — or at least I hope it would feel this ecstatic and overstimulating. Midwest emo riffs against cyberspacey synths is something I never knew I needed. The screams, too, are absolutely perfect, especially in contrast to the catchy power pop chorus. It all fits together so well. “Behave Like Tundra” is another highlight for me; I can only describe it as a screamo song underwater.

With 100 gecs and hyperpop in general becoming massive forces in music right now, it’s hard to pull off an internet aesthetic like this without sounding derivative. Still, I don’t think anyone is doing what Hey, Ily are doing right now. This is their second EP, following February’s debut. If, like me, you missed that release, Internet Breath is an awesome door to go through to immediately fall in love with this band. Stream the full EP below.

Danielle Chelosky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “Where Do Broken Hearts Go”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Terence Trent D’Arby’s “Wishing Well”

    1 day ago

    Grimes Defends Elon Musk On TikTok

    4 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    21 hours ago

    St. Vincent Told Me To Kill This Video Of Her Talking About Farts

    1 day ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest