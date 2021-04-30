Burna Boy – “Kilometre”

New Music April 30, 2021 5:12 PM By Peter Helman

Burna Boy – “Kilometre”

New Music April 30, 2021 5:12 PM By Peter Helman

Nigerian pop star Burna Boy recently won his first Grammy, taking home the Best Global Music Album award for last year’s Twice As Tall and performing a medley of his songs at the Premiere Ceremony. And today, he’s sharing his first solo single of 2021, “Kilometre.”

“It’s really me talking about how far I’ve come, I’ve come a long way,” Burna Boy told Zane Lowe on Apple Music. “At the same time, just having fun with it. When the song drops, start running around, wherever you go. Just start running around. It doesn’t need an explanation.”

“We had a retreat beach house slash just paradise place in Ghana where I was working, and one just came off,” Burna Boy explained. “That’s one of the ones that just came off from that. I actually, took it to the club that day. We got one.” Listen to “Kilometre” below.

In that same interview with Zane Lowe, Burna Boy says that he’s planning to release another album this year.

