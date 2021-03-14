Grammys 2021: Burna Boy Wins First Grammy, Performs Medley At Premiere Ceremony
Earlier this afternoon, Burna Boy won his first Grammy after Twice As Tall took home the trophy for Best Global Music Album. It was his second nomination in the category, a back-to-back nod after 2019’s African Giant, though the Recording Academy changed the name of the category last year from Best World Music Album. The Nigerian musician performed at the show’s Premiere Ceremony this year, closing out the pre-show event with a medley of his songs: “LevelUp” and “Onyeka” from Twice As Tall and “Ye” from 2018’s Outside. Watch below.