Stream Burna Boy’s New Album Twice As Tall Featuring Chris Martin, Stormzy, & More

Burna Boy has released his new album, Twice As Tall, the follow-up to last year’s African Giant, which was nominated for Best World Music Album at the 62nd Grammy Awards. The album was executive produced by Burna Boy, his mother Bosede Ogulu, and Sean “Diddy” Combs. It features appearances by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, Naughty By Nature, Stormzy, Senegalese singer Youssou N’Dour, and Kenyan band Sauti Sol. It also includes production credits from Timbaland, Mike Dean, and Anderson .Paak. The album was preceded by the single “Wonderful.”

“Twice As Tall is the album about a period of time in my life. It’s the album about the struggle for freedom,” Burna Boy said in a statement. “It’s the album about life in general, real life, good times, bad times, happy times, sad times, great times.”

Burna Boy will perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tonight. In addition to the album, he’s released a comic origin story called The Secret Flame You can stream Twice As Tall and watch that below.

Twice As Tall is out now via Atlantic.