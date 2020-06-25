Burna Boy – ”Wonderful”

Last year, Burna Boy released a really great album, African Giant, which propelled the popular Nigerian musician into a different stratosphere and garnered him his first Grammy nomination for Best World Music Album. He’s gearing up to release a new album called Twice As Tall, later this year, and today he’s released a single from it, “Wonderful.”

“It’s important for me to show that music is a uniting force that transcends state lines, barriers and borders. This song is about the ‘wonders’ of seeing the impact of my music on people’s lives as they shared their joy, pain and pleasure with me while I toured the world,” Burna Boy wrote in a press release. “It serves as a note that no matter how far you go, or how hard you work; you must be ready to come home, the pandemic forced us all to take refuge in our homes. Above all, Africa is home, it is the motherland to all people. For us to truly matter, Africa has to matter.”

Listen below.