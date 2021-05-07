Stream David Ferguson’s Album Of “Cowboy” Jack Clement Covers, Curated By Will Oldham

Besides his work recording more than half of the Superwolves album, Ferguson worked with Sweeney on music for the smash hit video game Red Dead Redemption 2, and both Sweeney and Ferguson were closely involved with the country EP Kurt Vile recorded in Nashville over the past few years. Ferg also put Oldham in touch with T Bone Burnett to record music for the first season of True Detective. He seemingly serves as a human link between old-school Nashville and the weirdo indie roots music embodied by the likes of Sweeney, Oldham, and Vile.

Ferguson’s career began in the 1980s engineering sessions for the late “Cowboy” Jack Clement at Clement’s Cowboy Arms Hotel And Recording Spa. This was the beginning of a close relationship between Ferguson and Clement, described by Oldham as “part mentor/student, part father/son, boss/employee; all friend/friend.” Ferg introduced Sweeney and Oldham to Clement, who was a hero to both artists, before Clement’s death in 2013. Around that same time, Ferg recorded an album of Clement covers — Clement himself plays dobro on one song. Last month it finally saw release through Joyful Noise’s White Label Series, with Oldham credited as curator. The limited physical run already sold out, but today the project went up on Bandcamp and is well worth a listen. Stream it below, where you can also read more background on the project from Oldham.

