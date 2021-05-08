Thurston Moore – “Sketch Of Light”

New Music May 8, 2021 12:13 PM By Peter Helman

Thurston Moore – “Sketch Of Light”

New Music May 8, 2021 12:13 PM By Peter Helman

Former Sonic Youth co-leader Thurston Moore has released a whole lot of music over the past year — By The Fire, the recent surprise instrumental album Screen Time, and a bunch of Bandcamp loosies. Today, he’s sharing another one-off track, “Sketch Of Light,” a meditative guitar instrumental that comes accompanied by a poem that Moore wrote:

Church bells tolling
All she reads
No fools no rules
Believe be free
At the end of the day
She began to see
Blue
Blue
Blue
Blue skies ahead

Listen to “Sketch Of Light” below.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: George Michael’s “One More Try”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Rick Astley’s “Together Forever”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    1 day ago

    Björk Albums From Worst To Best

    4 days ago

    Ska’s New Generation Is Here To Pick It Up Pick It Up

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest