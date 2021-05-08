Thurston Moore – “Sketch Of Light”
Former Sonic Youth co-leader Thurston Moore has released a whole lot of music over the past year — By The Fire, the recent surprise instrumental album Screen Time, and a bunch of Bandcamp loosies. Today, he’s sharing another one-off track, “Sketch Of Light,” a meditative guitar instrumental that comes accompanied by a poem that Moore wrote:
Church bells tolling
All she reads
No fools no rules
Believe be free
At the end of the day
She began to see
Blue
Blue
Blue
Blue skies ahead
Listen to “Sketch Of Light” below.