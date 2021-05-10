Preview Florence + The Machine’s New Song “Call Me Cruella”

Florence + The Machine have a new song featured in Cruella, Disney’s origin story film for the One Hundred And One Dalmatians villain that stars Emma Stone and Emma Thompson. It’s called “Call Me Cruella” and will be featured on the movie’s official soundtrack, which will also include songs like Blondie’s “One Way Or Another” and the Clash’s “Should I Stay Or Should I Go.”

Florence Welch worked on the song with composer Nicholas Britell, the Succession score king who also did the music for Cruella. “Some of the first songs I ever learned how to sing were Disney songs,” Welch said in a statement. “And the villains often got the best numbers. So to help create and perform a song for Cruella is the fulfillment of a long held childhood dream.”

Here’s Britell:

I am a massive fan of Florence’s, so it was a true joy to collaborate with her on Call me Cruella. With both this song and the Cruella score itself, the goal was to really embrace the raw rock aesthetic of 60’s and 70’s London. We recorded everything using all vintage gear and analog tape at Abbey Road and AIR Studios in London, melding orchestral elements with electric guitars and basses, organs, keyboards, and drums.

The full song will come out in a couple weeks, but you can preview “Call Me Cruella” below.

Cruella is out 5/28. The official soundtrack and score will be out on 5/21. It was recently announced that Florence Welch is writing the music and lyrics for a Great Gatsby Broadway musical.