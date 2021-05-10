One month ago, the game-changing rap great DMX died at the age of 50. DMX had been unresponsive in a hospital for days after suffering an overdose and a heart attack. At the time of his death, DMX had returned to Def Jam, the label that had released his classic material, and he’d been talking about big plans for a new album. Today, X’s longtime collaborator Swizz Beatz announces that the posthumous DMX album Exodus will arrive later this month.

In an interview on NORE’s Drink Champs podcast a few weeks before his death, DMX named the guests who would appear on his new album. The list included Bono, Usher, Alicia Keys, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, the Griselda crew, and the late Pop Smoke. We don’t yet know whether those artists will actually appear on Exodus; Def Jam hasn’t really revealed any details on the album beyond its cover, title, and release date. But Def Jam claims that the album will feature “all original material,” and Swizz, who serves as executive producer, says this in a press release:

My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I’ve ever met. He lived his life dedicated to his family and music. Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure. This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally.

Exodus is out 5/28 on Def Jam. The two DMX tracks that have arrived in recent weeks, the Swizz/French Montana collab “Been To War” and the live-band throwdown “X Moves,” will presumably not appear on the album.