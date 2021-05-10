DMX’s Posthumous Album Exodus Set For Release This Month
One month ago, the game-changing rap great DMX died at the age of 50. DMX had been unresponsive in a hospital for days after suffering an overdose and a heart attack. At the time of his death, DMX had returned to Def Jam, the label that had released his classic material, and he’d been talking about big plans for a new album. Today, X’s longtime collaborator Swizz Beatz announces that the posthumous DMX album Exodus will arrive later this month.
In an interview on NORE’s
My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I’ve ever met. He lived his life dedicated to his family and music. Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure. This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally.
Exodus is out 5/28 on Def Jam. The two DMX tracks that have arrived in recent weeks, the Swizz/French Montana collab “Been To War” and the live-band throwdown “X Moves,” will presumably not appear on the album.