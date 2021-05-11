Militarie Gun – “Don’t Pick Up The Phone”

Some of the best songs are about waiting for someone to pick up the phone. “Hanging On The Telephone” by the Nerves is a great one, and “10:15 Saturday Night” by the Cure is another. This new track by Militarie Gun — the melodic hardcore group fronted by Ian Shelton of Regional Justice Center and Self Defense Family — is the opposite: “Don’t pick up the phone,” he yells on the chorus. It’s from their forthcoming EP All Roads Lead To The Gun, out next month, which will be followed by All Roads Lead To The Gun II in September.

This song is slower paced than their debut EP My Life Is Over, and it’s even kind of twangy, so you won’t mistake it for the Nerves. Nor is it as emotional and vulnerable as the Cure, but it’s still honest and a bit poignant: “I want money/ I want love.”

Listen to “Don’t Pick Up The Phone” and see the tracklist for the first EP below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Ain’t No Flowers”

02 “Don’t Pick Up The Phone”

03 “Fell On My Head”

04 “Stuck In A Spin”

All Roads Lead To The Gun is out 6/4 via Alternatives Label; All Roads Lead To The Gun II will arrive 9/10.