Japanese Breakfast mastermind Michelle Zauner just published Crying In H Mart, a bestselling memoir about grieving her mother through cooking Korean food. Next month, her band will release their new album Jubilee. And last night, Zauner talked about both of those wildly divergent projects as a guest on The Daily Show.

We already know that Japanese Breakfast can put in a great late-night performance; they proved that once again on Jimmy Fallon a couple of months ago. But it’s cool to see Zauner ascend to the level where she’s giving an interview on a late-night show, not singing a song. Talking remotely with Daily Show host Trevor Noah, Zauner discussed both her writing and her music, two things that she sees as being “in conversation with one another.”

Zauner can be really funny, as past Japanese Breakfast videos have proven. The Daily Show is at least ostensibly a comedy show. But Zauner didn’t crack any jokes in her interview. Instead, she talked honestly and forthrightly about processing grief through both cooking and writing. She also talked about how she swung in the other direction with her band, making a new album “about joy.” Watch the interview below.

Crying In H Mart is out now via Knopf. Jubilee is out 6/4 on Dead Oceans.