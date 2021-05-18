St. Lenox – “The Great Blue Heron (Song Of Solomon)”

A month and a half ago, Andrew Choi announced his latest St. Lenox album, Ten Songs Of Worship And Praise For Our Tumultuous Times. So far, he’s shared two songs from it, including “Deliverance” and “Arthur Is At A Shiva,” which came complete with a video sharing Choi’s challah recipe. Today, Choi’s back with another new one.

The latest preview of Ten Songs Of Worship arrives in the form of “The Great Blue Heron (Song Of Solomon).” The song and video alike reflect on “gay love and the Bible,” and the latter features Choi’s husband. (That’s the Great Blue Heron in question.) The whole thing is inspired by Choi’s interpretation of Song Of Solomon, drawing comparisons to his own life with his husband.

Check it out below.

Ten Songs Of Worship And Praise For Our Tumultuous Times is out 6/11 on Don Giovanni/Anyway.