Claud – “Omaha” (Toro y Moi Cover)

Claud, the 21-year-old singer/songwriter behind February’s Super Monster, was the first artist to be signed to Phoebe Bridgers’ new Dead Oceans imprint Saddest Factory. It makes sense — their songs are all tender, conflicted, and often witty ballads that exist in a world much similar to Bridgers’ Punisher.

Today they’re back with a serene cover of Toro y Moi’s “Omaha” recorded for SiriusXMU. The song fits Claud well; it sounds like it could be their own. Their voice is like a whisper over dreary chords. It’s awfully depressing, and it ends too soon, but maybe that’s the point: “I was thinking wrong, yeah/ You’re already gone, baby.”

Listen to the cover of “Omaha” below.