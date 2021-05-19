Claud – “Omaha” (Toro y Moi Cover)

New Music May 19, 2021 4:26 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Claud – “Omaha” (Toro y Moi Cover)

New Music May 19, 2021 4:26 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Claud, the 21-year-old singer/songwriter behind February’s Super Monster, was the first artist to be signed to Phoebe Bridgers’ new Dead Oceans imprint Saddest Factory. It makes sense — their songs are all tender, conflicted, and often witty ballads that exist in a world much similar to Bridgers’ Punisher.

Today they’re back with a serene cover of Toro y Moi’s “Omaha” recorded for SiriusXMU. The song fits Claud well; it sounds like it could be their own. Their voice is like a whisper over dreary chords. It’s awfully depressing, and it ends too soon, but maybe that’s the point: “I was thinking wrong, yeah/ You’re already gone, baby.”

Listen to the cover of “Omaha” below.

Danielle Chelosky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Richard Marx’s “Hold On To The Nights”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Steve Winwood’s “Roll With It”

    22 hours ago

    Pitchfork Festival 2021 Lineup

    3 days ago

    Sinéad O’Connor Reveals How Prince Terrorized Her In New Memoir

    2 days ago

    Lollapalooza 2021 Lineup

    20 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest