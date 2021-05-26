Molly Drag – “Flying Object”

By Danielle Chelosky

Molly Drag – “Flying Object”

Molly Drag, the project of Michael Charles Hansford, is riding the wave of lo-fi, Elliott Smith-like ballads that are powerful because of all of the empty space. Like Fog Lake or Palehound, the chords are simple and the lyrics are snippets of poetry. This music doesn’t condescend or ask too much of the listener, it just lets them be.

This new track “Flying Object,” from Molly Drag’s forthcoming album Resemble Another, exemplifies this alluring simplicity. The words only offer visceral images: “Immunity looks good on me/ Shedding skin, broken bones.” “The song is a farewell to the tortured artist trope,” Hansford says, “as well as a reconciliation of past trauma and the empty spaces we grow accustomed to.”

Listen to “Flying Object” below.

Resemble Another is out this summer on Terrible Records.

