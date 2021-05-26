Squirrel Flower – “Flames And Flat Tires”

Indie rock singer/songwriter Ella Williams, aka Squirrel Flower, has released another single from her forthcoming album Planet (i). “Flames and Flat Tires” is an all-too-relatable song about driving too fast in a car that’s on the brink of collapse: “Flying down the road in/ Flames and flat tires, baby.” Well, obviously it’s about more than that, but still, that’s a familiar feeling. Towards the end, it becomes a self-empowering anthem: “But I’m getting back on track soon enough/ And you better watch out for me!”

All jokes aside, Squirrel Flower often reckons with serious, introspective issues. “Flames And Flat Tires” is about bringing oneself out of a cycle of self-destruction. It’s sonically scenic and therapeutic; it’s perfect for a post-pandemic catharsis. It follows the lead single “Hurt A Fly” and the intense ballad “I’ll Go Running.”

Here’s what Williams said about the song:

I wrote ‘Flames & Flat Tires’ on my second day of quarantine in Bristol, England ahead of recording. It was late August, hot, I was staying in a place that opened onto a party street, and every night I stayed up listening to the sounds of the revelers and the birds squawking and screaming until 6am, then all day watched people hanging laundry in their backyards through my kitchen window. This was one of those tunes that just falls out.

Listen to “Flames And Flat Tires” below.

Planet (i) is out 6/25 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.