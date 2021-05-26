Meat Wave – “Tugboat” & “Yell At The Moon”

New Music May 26, 2021 4:26 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Meat Wave – “Tugboat” & “Yell At The Moon”

New Music May 26, 2021 4:26 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Somehow I managed to never hear of the Chicago band Meat Wave until now. This is exciting for me, as someone who’s a fan of dark, post-hardcore-leaning punk, especially with staccato rhythms. New single “Tugboat” has just that, while “Yell At The Moon” has an even more intriguing, brooding sound.

Both tracks — which feature on Meat Wave’s upcoming EP Volcano Park — bring to mind idiosyncratic acts like Ceremony or Swain, and the evocative spoken word moments heighten this similarity. Meat Wave is definitely a band to see in a 200-cap venue where everyone is sweaty and screaming. “Yell At The Moon” even contains some proggy metal elements, and it ends with them literally howling at the moon. Meat Wave are definitely worth keeping an eye on.

Listen to both songs below.

Volcano Park is out 6/11 on Big Scary Monsters. Pre-order it here.

Danielle Chelosky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Bobby McFerrin’s “Don’t Worry, Be Happy”

    15 hours ago

    The Number Ones: Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine”

    3 days ago

    80 Artists Pick Their Favorite Bob Dylan Song For Bob Dylan’s 80th Birthday

    3 days ago

    Dua Lipa Responds To Full-Page NYT Ad Accusing Her Of Antisemitism

    3 days ago

    A Brief History Of 21st Century Pop-Punk, From MySpace To Tumblr To TikTok

    13 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest