Meat Wave – “Tugboat” & “Yell At The Moon”

Somehow I managed to never hear of the Chicago band Meat Wave until now. This is exciting for me, as someone who’s a fan of dark, post-hardcore-leaning punk, especially with staccato rhythms. New single “Tugboat” has just that, while “Yell At The Moon” has an even more intriguing, brooding sound.

Both tracks — which feature on Meat Wave’s upcoming EP Volcano Park — bring to mind idiosyncratic acts like Ceremony or Swain, and the evocative spoken word moments heighten this similarity. Meat Wave is definitely a band to see in a 200-cap venue where everyone is sweaty and screaming. “Yell At The Moon” even contains some proggy metal elements, and it ends with them literally howling at the moon. Meat Wave are definitely worth keeping an eye on.

Listen to both songs below.

Volcano Park is out 6/11 on Big Scary Monsters. Pre-order it here.