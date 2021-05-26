Stream GILDED AGE’s New Album Voices

Stream GILDED AGE’s New Album Voices

New Music May 26, 2021 9:16 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Powerviolence can sometimes be the only genre that feels appropriate as an outlet for such unspeakably horrific topics. It works for the Portland, Oregon-based band GILDED AGE, who’ve just released an album titled Voices where they handed over the reins to people who are woman-identifying, non-binary, or BIPOC for the lyrics and vocals.

This all started when Christine Blasey Ford came forward about being sexually assaulted by Brett Kavanaugh, who later took office as Associate Justice of the US Supreme Court despite condemning evidence. Voices lends a voice to those who were devastated by the awful trials and outcome, and all of the profits go towards rosehaven.org, a shelter for women who are homeless or have suffered abuse of any kind.

It’s a tragic record, but it’s therapeutic and freeing. The screams are cathartic and relentless. The words are intense and necessary, especially in the razor-sharp, 24-second-long “Shame Face”: “Is she unlovable?/ Is she unfuckable?/ Is she valuable?” These short blasts of screamo, hardcore, and metal all come together as a collage of problems that are thankfully being addressed on this record, but still need to be solved in the real world. Mixed in with all of the political proclamations and questions are just confessions of being exhausted: “Fuck this bullshit/ You make me sick!” is screamed on the powerful “Ad requiem: ad nauseum.” It captures the endless frustration of not knowing what to do anymore but still persisting.

