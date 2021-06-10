In the past few years, few pop-music figures have suffered from overexposure more than the Migos. Ever since they broke out with the 2017 album Culture, the Migos have been inescapable, and they’ve been pretty much doing the same thing over and over. So when we get any indication that the Migos are switching up their style, even a little bit, that feels notable. Last night on The Tonight Show, the Migos switched things up a bit, and it worked.

Tomorrow night, Migos will release their new album Culture III. It’ll feature a ton of guest stars, including Drake, Cardi B, Justin Bieber, and Polo G. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Straightenin” and “I Need It.” Last night, as musical guests on The Tonight Show, the group debuted a new song called “Avalanche.” It’s not a Leonard Cohen cover, but it is something different.

Lead Migo Quavo co-produced “Avalanche” alongside longtime collaborator DJ Durel, and it’s built on a sample of the Temptations classic “Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone.” Over those cascading strings and wah-wah guitars, the Migos’ intricate triplet flow sounds revitalized. Quavo’s opening line is a good one, too: “Papa was a rollin’ stone, but now I got rollin’ stones in the bezel.”

On Fallon, the Migos adapted a new look: Black suits, white shirts, black ties, fedoras, sunglasses. They stood in tight formation, and everytime a different member rapped, he executed a nice little slide to the center. They played with a live band, all of whom rocked matching Blues Brothers ensembles. The whole thing made for a fun spectacle. Watch the performance and listen to the studio version of “Avalanche” below.

Culture III is out 6/11 on Capitol/Motown/Quality Control.