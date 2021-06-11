Stream Sleater-Kinney’s New Album Path Of Wellness

New Music June 11, 2021 12:14 AM By Chris DeVille

Sleater-Kinney’s first reunion album, 2015’s No Cities To Love, was more or less universally praised as a towering return from rock ‘n’ roll legends. Their second, 2019’s The Center Won’t Hold, was more contentiously received, owing to St. Vincent’s divisive production and longtime drummer Janet Weiss’ decision to leave the band in the middle of the rollout, citing a lack of creative input. Their third, today’s new Path Of Wellness, arrives with no small amount of trepidation.

Path Of Wellness is Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein’s first album as an official duo. It’s also their first self-produced Sleater-Kinney album, and their first without Weiss in the band since 1996’s Call The Doctor. The singles thus far — “Worry With You,” “High In The Grass,” “Method” — have been weirdly muted, not bringing the fire we’ve come to expect from Sleater-Kinney. But as we saw with The Center Won’t Hold, sometimes singles that feel disappointing on impact hit a lot harder in the context of the album.

With that in mind, the rest of Path Of Wellness is finally here, so we can all find out how it holds together. Stream the album below.

Path Of Wellness is out now on Mom+Pop.

