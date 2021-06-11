Path Of Wellness is Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein’s first album as an official duo. It’s also their first self-produced Sleater-Kinney album, and their first without Weiss in the band since 1996’s Call The Doctor. The singles thus far — “Worry With You,” “High In The Grass,” “Method” — have been weirdly muted, not bringing the fire we’ve come to expect from Sleater-Kinney. But as we saw with The Center Won’t Hold, sometimes singles that feel disappointing on impact hit a lot harder in the context of the album.

With that in mind, the rest of Path Of Wellness is finally here, so we can all find out how it holds together. Stream the album below.

Path Of Wellness is out now on Mom+Pop.