Japanese Breakfast mastermind Michelle Zauner has a lot going on these days. The new album Jubilee just came out. The much-acclaimed memoir Crying In H Mart also just came out, and now it’s being adapted into a movie, which Zauner will soundtrack. Before that, though, Zauner will soundtrack a new open-world exploration game called Sable. Today, the trailer for the game has come out, and that trailer has a new Japanese Breakfast song in it.

The Sable soundtrack will feature the Japanese Breakfast song “Glider,” which came out back in 2019 and which Zauner recently performed on the Summer Game Fest livestream. The game will also feature the song “Better The Mask,” which hasn’t yet come out but which does play during the new Sable trailer. The song is full of strings and pianos, and it’s very pretty. The game itself looks gorgeous, too, and the combination of the song and the visuals is truly striking. Check out that trailer below.

Sable is out 9/23 on Xbox and PC, and its soundtrack is out the same day. Also, in other Japanese Breakfast video-game news, Zauner recently sang her song “Be Sweet” in Simlish. Check out our recent interview with Zauner here.