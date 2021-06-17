Foo Fighters Announce Bee Gees Tribute Album (As The Dee Gees) For Record Store Day

Dave Grohl is on-record, both metaphorically and literally, as a big Bee Gees fan. Foo Fighters recently covered the Bee Gees’ 1976 #1 disco hit “You Should Be Dancing” from the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack; less than a month later, they covered “Shadow Dancing,” another #1 hit from the youngest Bee Gees brother Andy Gibb. Now, Foo Fighters — under the guise of their disco alter egos the Dee Gees — have announced Hail Satin, an entire Bee Gees/Gibb Brothers tribute album out next month for the second Record Store Day drop.

In addition to “You Should Be Dancing” and “Shadow Dancing,” Side A of Hail Satin will feature covers of the Bee Gees’ “Night Fever,” “Tragedy,” and “More Than A Woman.” Side B, meanwhile, will feature five live versions of tracks from Foo Fighters recent album Medicine At Midnight. “For optimal results,” a press release reads, “listen with exposed chest hair and little gold spoon necklace (If you know, you know…).” Here’s the tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

Side A — The DEE GEES:

01 “You Should Be Dancing”

02 “Night Fever”

03 “Tragedy”

04 “Shadow Dancing”

05 “More Than A Woman”

Side B — LIVE At 606:

01 “Making A Fire”

02 “Shame Shame”

03 “Waiting On A War”

04 “No Son Of Mine”

05 “Cloudspotter”

Hail Satin is out 7/17.