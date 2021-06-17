Foo Fighters Announce Bee Gees Tribute Album (As The Dee Gees) For Record Store Day

News June 17, 2021 2:39 PM By Peter Helman

Foo Fighters Announce Bee Gees Tribute Album (As The Dee Gees) For Record Store Day

News June 17, 2021 2:39 PM By Peter Helman

Dave Grohl is on-record, both metaphorically and literally, as a big Bee Gees fan. Foo Fighters recently covered the Bee Gees’ 1976 #1 disco hit “You Should Be Dancing” from the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack; less than a month later, they coveredShadow Dancing,” another #1 hit from the youngest Bee Gees brother Andy Gibb. Now, Foo Fighters — under the guise of their disco alter egos the Dee Gees — have announced Hail Satin, an entire Bee Gees/Gibb Brothers tribute album out next month for the second Record Store Day drop.

In addition to “You Should Be Dancing” and “Shadow Dancing,” Side A of Hail Satin will feature covers of the Bee Gees’ “Night Fever,” “Tragedy,” and “More Than A Woman.” Side B, meanwhile, will feature five live versions of tracks from Foo Fighters recent album Medicine At Midnight. “For optimal results,” a press release reads, “listen with exposed chest hair and little gold spoon necklace (If you know, you know…).” Here’s the tracklist.

TRACKLIST:
Side A — The DEE GEES:
01 “You Should Be Dancing”
02 “Night Fever”
03 “Tragedy”
04 “Shadow Dancing”
05 “More Than A Woman”

Side B — LIVE At 606:
01 “Making A Fire”
02 “Shame Shame”
03 “Waiting On A War”
04 “No Son Of Mine”
05 “Cloudspotter”

Hail Satin is out 7/17.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Chicago’s “Look Away”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Poison’s “Every Rose Has Its Thorn”

    1 day ago

    Anti-Vaxxer ’80s Star Ricky Schroder Pickets Foo Fighters Concert, Says “Dave Grohl Is An Ignorant Punk”

    1 day ago

    Slayyyter’s Normcore Hyperpop

    3 days ago

    Bon Iver, Bon Iver Turns 10

    10 hours ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest