Information_Age – “We Were Alive”

New Music June 18, 2021 1:44 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Information_Age – “We Were Alive”

New Music June 18, 2021 1:44 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Joseph D. Rowland of Pallbearer and Hosianna Mantra and Daron Beck of Pinkish Black have teamed up for Information_Age, a synthwave project whose debut self-titled EP is coming next month. Today they’ve released the lead single, “We Were Alive,” an ’80s-style dance track with a haunting aura.

Rowland said of the track:

I’ve been an italo disco enthusiast for many years, and had always wanted to take my own stab at creating some with a dark and gritty psychedelic edge, and having Daron along with me in this project totally completed the vision.

So much of the lyrical content contained in this album deals in societal collapse from greed and lack of empathy, feelings of loss of sanity due to isolation, and an onslaught of disinformation corrupting our very being. All of it was written between late 2018 thru early 2019. It was completely surreal watching so much of what Daron and I had been ruminating on unfold in real time, well after the recordings had been committed to tape, so to speak.

Beck added:

When Joe approached me to sing for some new music he was writing, I was very excited and totally surprised by what he had in mind. Both being fans of electronic music and the two of us coming from much “heavier” music backgrounds, this has given us a vehicle to do some things that we’ve both wanted to do for some time. For me personally, what we’re doing invokes a lot of music that made me want to be a musician in the first place and lyrically, these songs meanings have changed and evolved over the last year. We weren’t planning on writing anthems for a worldwide catastrophe, but over time that is what they have become.

Listen to “We Were Alive” below.

Information_Age is out 7/23.

Danielle Chelosky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Chicago’s “Look Away”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Poison’s “Every Rose Has Its Thorn”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Bobby Brown’s “My Prerogative”

    17 hours ago

    Anti-Vaxxer ’80s Star Ricky Schroder Pickets Foo Fighters Concert, Says “Dave Grohl Is An Ignorant Punk”

    2 days ago

    Slayyyter’s Normcore Hyperpop

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest