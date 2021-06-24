Khruangbin Announce Mordechai Remixes Album

Almost exactly one year ago, the funky, psychedelic Houston trio Khruangbin released their latest album Mordechai. And today, they’re announcing Mordechai Remixes, which is pretty much exactly what it sounds like — featuring artists like Knxwledge, Kadhja Bonet, house legend Ron Trent, Harvey Sutherland, and Soul Clap reinterpreting the album’s songs. First up is Quantic’s “Cut A Rig” mix of “Pelota,” which you can hear below.

TRACKLIST:
01 Kadhja Bonet – “Father Bird, Mother Bird (Sunbirds)”
02 Ginger Root – “Connaissais de Face (Tiger?)”
03 Knxwledge – “Dearest Alfred (MyJoy)”
04 Natasha Diggs – “First Class (Soul In The Horn Remix)”
05 Soul Clap – “If There Is No Question (Soul Clap’s Wild, But Not Crazy Mix)”
06 Quantic – “Pelota (Cut A Rug Mix)”
07 Felix Dickinson – “Time (You And I) (Put A Smile On DJ’s Face Mix)”
08 Ron Trent – “Shida (Bella’s Suite)”
09 Mang Dynasty – “So We Won’t Forget (Mang Dynasty Version)”
10 Harvey Sutherland – “One To Remember (Forget Me Nots Dub)”

Mordechai Remixes is out 8/6 via Dead Oceans; the physical release date is 10/29. This weekend, Khruangbin are partnering with Boiler Room on a Khruangbin Curates event with DJ sets from the collaborators included o nthe Mordechai Remixes album.

