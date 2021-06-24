Foxing – “If I Believed In Love”

Later this summer, the ambitious St. Louis band Foxing will follow up their cult-beloved 2018 album Nearer My God with a new LP called Draw Down The Moon. Thus far, they’ve shared the early tracks “Go Down Together,” “Where The Lightning Strikes Twice,” and the WHY? collab “Speak With The Dead.” Today, they’ve dropped the fourth single from that new LP.

Foxing are generally considered to be an emo band, or at least an emo-adjacent band, but they seem less and less interested in sticking with that genre, and you can hear a ton of that wanderlust in the new track “If I Believed In Love.” The song is full of the flourishes that set Foxing apart: A clicky drum-machine beat, some spacey vocodered backup vocals, an arrangement that surges straight from an idiosyncratic opening to a cathartic rage-out second half.

Of course, that cathartic rage-out has plenty to do with emo. But in “If I Believed In Love,” I hear something else. When the song really kicks in, it reminds me of early Arcade Fire, if they’d tweaked their sound in a few different directions. Wherever you file the track, it’s an exciting listen, and you can hear it below.

Draw Down The Moon is out 8/6 on Grand Paradise / Hopeless Records. Pre-order it here.