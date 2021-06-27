Bruce Springsteen Jokes About DWI Arrest In Broadway Return: “I Had To Go To Zoom Court!”

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Bob Woodruff Foundation

News June 27, 2021 1:03 PM By James Rettig

On Saturday night, Bruce Springsteen returned to Broadway for another run of Springsteen On Broadway shows. It was the first show to be performed in a Broadway theater to a real audience since the start of the pandemic — musicals aren’t due to return to the Great White Way until September.

During the show, Springsteen addressed his DWI arrest that happened last year. It was the first time he’s talked about it publicly. (The most serious charges ended up being dropped and he pled guilty to drinking in a closed area.) After listing off everything he’s been up to during the pandemic (new album, radio show, Barack Obama podcast), he ended with: “I was handcuffed and thrown in jail.”

“I didn’t wake up one morning, get on my motorcycle and say, ‘I think I’ll drive to jail,” he continued, per Rolling Stone:

And then I had to go to Zoom Court! My case was the United States of America vs. Bruce Springsteen. That’s always comfortable to hear, that the entire nation is aligned against you. ‘You have managed to engage in an act so heinous that it was offended the entire fuckin’ United States! You, my recalcitrant, law-breaking, bridge-and-tunnel friend have drunk two shots of tequila.’ New Jersey, they love me there!

The rest of the show proceeded mostly like his other Springsteen On Broadway sets, though he did bring out his wife Patti Scialfa for an additional duet of “Fire.” He also talked a bit about the recent political climate toward the end of the show. “We are living in troubled and troubling times,” he said. “I don’t believe I’ve seen, certainly not in my lifetime, [a time] when democracy itself, not just who is going to be running the show for the next four years, but survival of democracy itself was as deeply threatened.”

His run of Broadway shows will continue through early September.

