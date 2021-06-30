Breeze – “Come Around” (Feat. Cadence Weapon)

New Music June 30, 2021 12:28 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Breeze, the project of Toronto-based producer Josh Korody, has teamed up with Cadence Weapon for a new atmospheric song, “Come Around.” It’s the lead single from Breeze’s newly announced album Only Up out later this summer.

The song has an intriguing ambience that meshes disco with post-punk, and Rollie Pemberton’s feature makes it even more eclectic. Read what Korody said about the track:

“Come Around” is about someone that has done something horrible and has not shown any accountability or true remorse and the fear they – or have the nerve – to be able to jump back into a community that no longer feels comfortable around them. So, as I’m singing the song I’m picturing performing it live with them walking into the room and making people, especially the people closest to them, extremely uncomfortable and angry. The lyrics: ‘Yeah, you really did a number on this one’ references the trauma they imposed upon the community. When Rollie (Cadence Weapon) comes in, his lyrical dialogue is a bit more separate, it’s more fun but still comes from frustration as well and it quickly takes myself and others out of that dark place with the hope of trying to move on and to enjoy the life we have.

Listen to “Come Around” and check out the album tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Intro”
02 “Come Around”
03 “Let In In”
04 “Ecstasy On Keele Street”
05 “Hard-Boiled Wonderland”
06 “Our Scene”
07 “Bummer”
08 “Release The Pain”
09 “Don’t Cry”
10 “Only Up”

Only Up is out 8/26 via Hand Drawn Dracula.

