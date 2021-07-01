Daniel Lanois – “Torn Again” (Feat. Leonard Cohen)
Daniel Lanois is back with a new single, “Torn Again,” featuring a posthumous vocal from the legendary Leonard Cohen. This follows Lanois’ album that came out earlier this year, Heavy Sun, and it captures an even darker, rawer atmosphere. With sparse instrumentation and spoken-word delivery, it resembles Thanks For The Dance, the posthumous Cohen album that further pared down the sound of his 2016 farewell You Want It Darker.
Read what Lanois said about the track:
There are moments in this creative journey that stand out in a quiet profound permanence. This Leonard Cohen poem and reading from the man himself, always left me with that special feeling. The framing of Leonard’s reading started as a slide guitar performance with my good friend Rocco Deluca.
The spine of our steel guitars became the rock for the poem to stand on. Wayne Lorenz and I spent many hours in the studio rearranging and dubbing out the steel to enhance the lyrical journey with orchestral compliment. I’m very proud of this work, may it keep on reaching and speaking.
Listen to “Torn Again” below.