Daniel Lanois – “Torn Again” (Feat. Leonard Cohen)

New Music July 1, 2021 10:38 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Daniel Lanois – “Torn Again” (Feat. Leonard Cohen)

New Music July 1, 2021 10:38 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Daniel Lanois is back with a new single, “Torn Again,” featuring a posthumous vocal from the legendary Leonard Cohen. This follows Lanois’ album that came out earlier this year, Heavy Sun, and it captures an even darker, rawer atmosphere. With sparse instrumentation and spoken-word delivery, it resembles Thanks For The Dance, the posthumous Cohen album that further pared down the sound of his 2016 farewell You Want It Darker.

Related

Everybody Knows That The Good Guys Lost: 20 Incredible Leonard Cohen Moments

Read what Lanois said about the track:

There are moments in this creative journey that stand out in a quiet profound permanence. This Leonard Cohen poem and reading from the man himself, always left me with that special feeling. The framing of Leonard’s reading started as a slide guitar performance with my good friend Rocco Deluca.

The spine of our steel guitars became the rock for the poem to stand on. Wayne Lorenz and I spent many hours in the studio rearranging and dubbing out the steel to enhance the lyrical journey with orchestral compliment. I’m very proud of this work, may it keep on reaching and speaking.

Listen to “Torn Again” below.

Danielle Chelosky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Mike + The Mechanics’ “The Living Years”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: Debbie Gibson’s “Lost In Your Eyes”

    3 days ago

    Halsey’s New Album Is Produced By Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

    3 days ago

    Everything Ed Sheeran’s Been Up To Between His Soulless Collab Album And His Hideous New Video

    3 days ago

    Courtney Love Calls Out Olivia Rodrigo For Prom-Themed Photo, Demands Flowers

    5 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest