Daniel Lanois – “Torn Again” (Feat. Leonard Cohen)

Read what Lanois said about the track:

There are moments in this creative journey that stand out in a quiet profound permanence. This Leonard Cohen poem and reading from the man himself, always left me with that special feeling. The framing of Leonard’s reading started as a slide guitar performance with my good friend Rocco Deluca.

The spine of our steel guitars became the rock for the poem to stand on. Wayne Lorenz and I spent many hours in the studio rearranging and dubbing out the steel to enhance the lyrical journey with orchestral compliment. I’m very proud of this work, may it keep on reaching and speaking.