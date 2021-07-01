J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto”

J Balvin has linked up with Skrillex for a new track called “In Da Getto.” It’s the fourth in a string of singles the Colombian reggaeton superstar has released in the last few months, a run that has included “Ma’ G” and “Tu Veneno.” “In Da Getto” is his first collaboration of the bunch. As Pitchfork points out, Skrillex co-produced it with Tainy and the track contains elements of David Morales & the Bad Yard Club’s “In De Ghetto.” It comes with a music video directed by Alfred Marroquín. Watch and listen below.

Earlier today, Hasbro announced that J Balvin was getting his own Transformers figure.