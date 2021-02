J Balvin is gearing up to release a new album this year, the follow-up to last year’s Colores. The Colombian reggaeton superstar spent the months following his latest album appearing on tracks alongside the likes of Dua Lipa and Justin Bieber and teaming up with McDonald’s for his own special meal. He’s just put out a new track called “Ma’ G,” the first single from his upcoming album. Check it out below.