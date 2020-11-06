Justin Bieber & J Balvin Join New 24kGoldn “Mood” Remix

24kGoldn and Iann Dior’s “Mood” hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 a couple weeks ago after it crept up the charts for 10 weeks. It dipped down to #3 this past week, but the TikTok rapper has been making the press rounds for it hard, appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live and Ellen in the last few days. And now the track has gotten a new remix featuring Justin Bieber and J Balvin, and it seems likely that the song will make its way back to #1 on the strength of those superstar collaborators. The remix comes with a new lyric video, which you can watch below.