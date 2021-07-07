Bleachers & Jason Isbell Cover Each Other On New 7″ Benefitting Ally Coalition

Jack Antonoff and Jason Isbell are two of the busiest men in music, and they’ve made time for yet another project, this time together. The prolific pair have joined forces for a new 7″ benefitting Ally Coalition, the LGBTQ equality group Antonoff also supports with an annual star-studded benefit concert.

For the split 7″ — which is available for purchase now — the two artists have covered each other’s songs. Isbell handled “45,” one of two lead singles from the upcoming Bleachers album Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night (the one that didn’t feature Bruce Springsteen). Bleachers have covered “Dreamsicle” from Isbell and the 400 Unit’s 2020 LP Reunions. Antonoff’s statement: “jason isbell is the shit!” And here’s what Isbell had to say: “Love this Bleachers song, I love what Jack did with Dreamsicle. This was a hell of a lot of fun!”