Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson have been cast in the upcoming Martin Scorsese movie Killers Of The Flower Moon, as Deadline reports. It’s based on the great David Grann nonfiction book from 2017, which is set in 1920s Oklahoma and focuses on the serial murders of members of the Osage Nation. Isbell and Simpson join a cast that already includes Jesse Plemons, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Robert De Niro.

This is Isbell’s first movie role — he’ll be portraying Bill Smith, an adversary of DiCaprio’s character. Simpson has popped up in a couple movies already, including Queen & Slim and Jim Jarmusch’s The Dead Don’t Die. He’ll play bootlegger Henry Grammer.

Killers Of The Flower Moon is an Apple Original Film.