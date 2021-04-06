Jason Isbell & Sturgill Simpson Cast In Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon

News April 6, 2021 5:00 PM By James Rettig

Jason Isbell & Sturgill Simpson Cast In Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon

News April 6, 2021 5:00 PM By James Rettig

Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson have been cast in the upcoming Martin Scorsese movie Killers Of The Flower Moon, as Deadline reports. It’s based on the great David Grann nonfiction book from 2017, which is set in 1920s Oklahoma and focuses on the serial murders of members of the Osage Nation. Isbell and Simpson join a cast that already includes Jesse Plemons, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Robert De Niro.

This is Isbell’s first movie role — he’ll be portraying Bill Smith, an adversary of DiCaprio’s character. Simpson has popped up in a couple movies already, including Queen & Slim and Jim Jarmusch’s The Dead Don’t Die. He’ll play bootlegger Henry Grammer.

Killers Of The Flower Moon is an Apple Original Film.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: George Michael’s “Faith”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “So Emotional”

    2 days ago

    Big Thief Apologize For “Offensive” T-Shirt

    4 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Damon Locks & Black Monument Ensemble NOW

    14 hours ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest