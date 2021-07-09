Billie Eilish – “NDA”

New Music July 9, 2021 12:00 AM By James Rettig

Billie Eilish’s sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, is out at the end of the month. She’s had a bit of a rocky rollout, with some singles that didn’t really go anywhere and a spate of mini-controversies since she officially announced the album a few months ago. We’ve heard four tracks from it already, including the more recent “Your Power” and “Lost Cause,” and today Eilish is releasing a fifth single, “NDA,” which is shadowy and thumping. Some lyrics: “I bought a secret house when I was seventeen/ Haven’t had a party since I got the keys/ Had a pretty boy over, but he couldn’t stay/ On his way out I made him sign an NDA.” The music video for the track features Eilish being circled by some fast-moving cars. Check it out below.

Happier Than Ever is out 7/30 via Darkroom/Interscope.

