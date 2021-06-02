Billie Eilish – “Lost Cause”

Billie Eilish’s much-anticipated sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, is coming out at the end of July. She officially announced it a month ago with the Feist-ian single “Your Power” and now she’s back with the album’s next single, “Lost Cause,” which is breezy and laidback. “Thought you had your shit together/ But damn, I was wrong,” she sings in the chorus. “You ain’t nothing but a lost cause/ And this ain’t nothing like it once was.”

Also appearing on Happier Than Ever are last year’s singles “My Future” and “Therefore I Am.”

Listen to “Lost Cause” below.