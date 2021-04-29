Billie Eilish – “Your Power”
Technically, “Your Power” is not the lead single from Billie Eilish’s newly announced album Happier Than Ever. The album includes two songs she released last year: the jazzy, well received ballad “my future” and the contemptuous multi-format radio hit “Therefore I Am.” However, “Your Power” is the first song Eilish has released since announcing the new album, debuting her new look, and officially commencing her LP2 era, so there’s definitely a deep sense of anticipations around the song.
Eilish teased “Your Power” this week with a brief sound snippet featuring acoustic guitar and the words “Try not to use your power” sung to a Feist-y melody. Now the full song and its Eilish-directed music video have arrived. The completed record remains as soft, pretty, and devastatingly sad as the preview audio. In the clip, a slow pan across a mountainside in the Simi Valley reveals Eilish in the clutches of a gigantic snake. (A press release specifies that it’s an 80-pound anaconda.) Watch below.
Happier Than Ever is out 7/30 on Darkroom/Interscope.