Billie Eilish has been ramping up to a new era for a while now. Last fall in her brother and producer Finneas said Eilish’s next album wouldn’t drop until the pandemic was on the wane: “I have a desperate desire not to release them during COVID-19. It’s the vaccine record! I want it to be the album everyone’s out dancing in the streets to.” Not long after the release of the Eilish documentary The World’s A Little Blurry, she debuted a new look, her multi-colored hair swapped out for more of a classic blonde look. And this week she posted a teaser for “Happier Than Ever,” which many of us assumed was her next single.

There is indeed a new Billie Eilish song by that title, but Happier Than Ever is also the name of Eilish’s second album. She confirmed the project and its July 30 release date today via billboards in Los Angeles and a post on Instagram, which also confirms a new song is dropping this Thursday. The post reads as follows:

MY NEW ALBUM “Happier Than Ever” OUT JULY 30TH! this is my favorite thing i’ve ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it. i can’t even tell you. i’ve never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel. alsoooo new song out thursday at 9am too!!

AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH

Happier Than Ever follows When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, the 2019 debut LP that spun off the #1 hit single “bad guy,” helped Eilish sweep the big four Grammy categories, and cemented her status as one of the most popular and influential young music stars in the world.

The new album has 16 tracks, including Eilish’s 2020 singles “my future” and “Therefore I Am.” It’s once again entirely written, produced, and performed by Eilish and Finneas. Check out the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Getting Older”

02 “I Didn’t Change My Number”

03 “Billie Bossa Nova”

04 “my future”

05 “Oxytocin”

06 “GOLDWING”

07 “Lost Cause”

08 “Halley’s Comet”

09 “Not My Responsibility”

10 “OverHeated”

11 “Everybody Dies”

12 “Your Power”

13 “NDA”

14 “Therefore I Am”

15 “Happier Than Ever”

16 “Male Fantasy”

Happier Than Ever is out 7/30 on Darkroom/Interscope. Pre-order it here, and see some of Eilish’s relevant posts below.