Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am”

After taking over the world with her debut album last year, Billie Eilish was supposed to be on tour throughout 2020. Instead she’s spent the year releasing one-off singles in between high-profile events like the Oscars, the DNC, and, of course, the Grammys.

Really it started late in 2019 with “Everything I Wanted.” Then during awards season there was “No Time To Die,” the theme from a Bond movie that keeps getting pushed back due to the pandemic. “My Future” arrived over the summer. Now comes a fourth standalone track called “Therefore I Am,” complete with a video directed by Eilish herself.

Watch below.

Eilish will give her debut performance of “Therefore I Am” at the American Music Awards, airing 11/22 at 8PM on ABC. She’ll also perform 12/10 at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball, to be simulcast on 90+ iHeartRadio stations and as a live video stream on The CW app and CWTV.com. Director R.J. Cutler’s documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry premieres in February on AppleTV+.