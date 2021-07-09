Stream Vince Staples’ New Self-Titled Album

At long last, a new Vince Staples album exists for public consumption. We’ve been waiting a while. Last time the Long Beach rapper dropped a full-length statement was 2018’s FM!, one of many releases that year that blurred the line between album and EP. Today’s new Vince Staples is similarly concise, packing 10 tracks into just 22 minutes, all of it produced by Kenny Beats. But what the album lacks in length, it makes up for in the kind of self-disclosure that has been rare on Staples’ prior releases.

As the man himself put it in a press release, “This whole time I thought I was being descriptive. But maybe I was being more cryptic. This one is much more on-the-nose. It fills a void in my discography. It really gives much more information about me that wasn’t out there before. That’s why I went with that title. I feel like I’ve been trying to tell the same story. As you go on in life, your point of view changes. This is another take on myself that I might not have had before.”

Vince Staples begins with its two advance singles, “Are You With That” and “Law Of Averages.” From there it maintains the low-key melodic feel established on those tracks. This is not “Jump Off The Roof” music; it’s the kind of hip-hop you sink deep into on long drives across town. I’m interested to see what people make of it, so stream the album below and get thee to the comments section.

Vince Staples is out now on Blacksmith/Motown. Another album called Ramona Park Broke My Heart is supposedly coming next year, but given that Staples said he had four albums ready to go way back in November 2018, let’s not hold him to any timelines here.