Kississippi – “Moonover”

Philly indie pop artist Kississippi is back with a new single from her forthcoming album Mood Ring. It follows the synthy love anthem “Around Your Room” and the Lorde-like ballad “Big Dipper.” “Moonover” is somewhere in the middle; it’s a colorful, catchy track about trying to hold onto something that’s slipping through her fingers: “I know I was yours long before you were mine/ We could move backwards, never go home.” Not to add to the choir of Taylor Swift comparisons, but it’s very 1989.

Watch the video done by Stephanie O’Byrne below.

Mood Ring is out 8/6 via Triple Crown Records.