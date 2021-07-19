Owen – “Me” (The 1975 Cover)

A couple of months ago, The Face published a conversation between the 1975’s Matty Healy and Mike Kinsella, who’s known for playing roles in influential emo bands like Cap’n Jazz, American Football, and more. In their talk for The Face, the two covered a lot of ground when it comes to emo; they discussed Jawbreaker, Rites Of Spring, and Dashboard Confessional.

Today, Kinsella revived his solo project Owen to cover “Me” from the 1975’s iconic self-titled debut from 2013. While the 1975 have never been considered emo (and people would get angry at just the idea of that happening, which is probably fair), Healy has often spoken about the influence of groups like the World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die, My Chemical Romance, and Kinsella’s various projects. Owen’s cover of “Me” leans into the depressing lyricism (“I was thinking bout killing myself, don’t you mind/ I love you, don’t you mind, don’t you mind”) against a dreary, grey atmosphere with a soft acoustic guitar and a slow, vulnerable delivery. He turned the 1975’s indie pop ballad into a hopeless emo serenade. Listen to it below.