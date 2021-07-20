A Composer Breaks Down The Music Theory Behind Lorde’s “Solar Power”

Vivek Maddala is an Emmy-winning composer and a regular participant in The Number Ones Comment Section. After reading his takes on the music theory behind several historic hits, we invited him to turn his focus on more current singles. This is the first in a planned series of columns explaining what makes songs tick in the TikTok era.

“Solar Power,” the title track and lead single off of Lorde’s forthcoming album, is a breezy, cheerful kind of summer anthem — and a rather modest one. The song feels understated due to its dry production style, but more importantly, because of its simple and direct compositional architecture.

If you’ve heard some of Lorde’s previous singles — “Royals” and “Green Light” in particular — you may recognize that the I-♭VII-IV chord progression and the accompanying Mixolydian mode feature prominently in both songs. So maybe it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Lorde and co-writer/producer Jack Antonoff chose the same chord and modal structure to carry “Solar Power.” Let’s take a look at the song’s underlying musical design and explore why it works the way it does.

First Principles

If you’re unfamiliar with musical building blocks, let’s define some terms. In Western tonal music, there are 12 chromatic pitches that we denote using letters A through G, along with sharps (#) and flats (♭): A, A#/B♭, B, C, C#/D♭, D, D#/E♭, E, F, F#/G♭, G, G#/A♭. The distance between any two pitches is called an “interval” and you can combine intervals to create chords. We call the intervallic distance between adjacent pitches “semitones” (or “half steps”) and two semitones make a “whole tone” (two half steps make a “whole step”). The standard major scale contains 7 pitches (separated by combinations of semi- and whole tones) to which we ascribe Roman numerals as follows: I, ii, iii, IV, V, vi, viio.

We use upper case Roman numerals to indicate that the chord built on that scale degree has a “major” quality, while lower case Roman numerals indicate the chord built on that scale degree has a “minor” quality. (You’ll notice that the seventh degree is written in lower case, but it also has a small superscript circle — meaning it’s not exactly a minor chord, per se, but a diminished one. Diminished chords are lovely, valuable devices, but not relevant to Lorde’s “Solar Power” — so we’ll save that for another time.) When composers construct tunes using only the 7 pitches comprising the scale, we call this a “diatonic” melody. If they introduce pitches outside of the 7 notes, we call it “chromatic” (or non-diatonic).

Each of the chords built on a scale degree brings with it a particular kind of emotional energy in relation to the other chords surrounding it. For example, the I chord (also known as the “tonic”) feels completely stable and comfortable because we’re essentially “home.” Everything is based around the I chord. In contrast, the ii chord and the IV chord both feel somewhat unstable relative to the tonic. There’s something not quite resolved about them, and when we hear them relative to the tonic, a subconscious part of us wants them to move “home” to the I chord. The V chord is even more volatile relative to the tonic, and it feels as though a strong gravitational force is pulling us back to the I chord for resolution. Continuing in this fashion, each scale degree plays a particular kind of role, much like characters in a story. We’re all familiar with narrative character types — the protagonist, the antagonist, the love interest, the confidant, deuteragonists, tertiary characters, the foil, etc., and the ways in which they each have multiple functions in a story. Chords are like characters insofar as they serve one or more roles, relative to each other.

It’s All Relative

Much like how scientists use the periodic table to organize elements, musicians organize the 12 chromatic pitches using the Circle of Fifths. Each key center is positioned in between the two other key centers with which they have the most in common. If we’re looking at the key of C, for example, we can see that it has a lot in common with F, the difference being one flat (♭), and with G, the difference being one sharp (#). Furthermore, the key of C has very little in common with G♭/F#, as they’re farthest apart in the circle.