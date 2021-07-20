Grimes Previews Another New Song: “My Label Thinks This Isn’t A Single”

Newly minted reality TV judge Grimes has also been trickling out information about her follow-up to last year’s Miss Anthropocene, her first album for new label home Columbia Records. Before explaining that the album is a “space opera” about lesbian artificial intelligence, she teased a new song called “Shinigami Eyes” on Discord, where she’s apparently joining the staff. Now she’s previewing another new track.

Grimes published a snippet of her new song “Tragedy” to TikTok today with this caption: “My label thinks this isn’t a single what do y’all think?” She shared the same video on Instagram, adding, “Imo this song shud have a music video.” The track is extremely clubby by Grimes standards; after a low-key chorus (“Witness your tragedy/ I look like a flower but I’m a serpent underneath”) it builds out into a dance beat that’s just begging to be remixed by umpteen other producers. Check it out.

The other new Grimes song, “Shinigami Eyes,” was excerpted in a new Discord promo yesterday. In Instagram comments, she said a video for that one has been shot and is being edited and was supposed to be ready by now.