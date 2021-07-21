L.A. Exes – “Baby Let’s Pretend”

New Music July 21, 2021 4:58 PM By Peter Helman

New Music July 21, 2021 4:58 PM By Peter Helman

L.A. Exes are the new alt-pop quartet made up of Jenny Owen Youngs, Beginners’ Sam Barbera, Weezer/Five Seconds Of Summer engineer Rachel White, and drummer Steph Barker. They dropped their debut single “Temporary Goodbye” earlier this year, and now they’re announcing their debut album Get Some with the release of new song “Baby Let’s Pretend,” a jaunty, harmony-laden rocker about stealing a girl from her boyfriend.

“This song deals with the sticky situation of being kept as a secret,” Jenny Owen Youngs explains in a statement. “Not everybody’s been there, but anyone who has knows it doesn’t feel great. But just because something sucks doesn’t mean you can’t still have fun doing it!”

Listen to “Baby Let’s Pretend” below.

Get Some is out 8/20 via Black Rainbow Records.

