The Linda Lindas – “Oh!”

A few months ago, teenage punk band the Linda Lindas went viral with a performance at the LA Public Library. Soon afterwards, the band signed with Epitaph and played their song “Racist, Sexist Boy” on Kimmel. Today, the Linda Lindas have released their first new song since they started getting all this attention.

The Linda Lindas’ new song “Oh!” is not a Sleater-Kinney cover, even if that would’ve fit just fine with this band’s whole style. Instead, “Oh!” is a revved-up anthem with a rigid midtempo beat and a whole lot of sugar-rush chanting. It’s a glammy version of punk in the same way that the Donnas were a glammy version of punk. The lyrics, however, are not glammy; they’re all about feeling like an idiot who can’t change anything.

In a statement, the band says, “‘Oh!’ is one of the first songs we collaborated on during the pandemic, masked and distanced on the front porch. It started with the main riff and progression Bela brought to the band. Eloise wrote the verses, and Lucia and Mila wrote the choruses. The song deals with trying to help out someone and having it blow up in your face.” The song is bright and clean and no-shit catchy, and see the Ryan Baxley-directed video below.