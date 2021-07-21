J Balvin – “Wherever I May Roam” (Metallica Cover)

Metallica are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their blockbuster self-titled “Black Album” with The Metallica Blacklist, a massive covers compilation featuring 53 different artists taking on songs from the LP. So far, we’ve gotten Metallica covers from St. Vincent, Jason Isbell, OFF!, and Diet Cig, among others, and today, we’re hearing Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin’s rendition of “Wherever I May Roam.” Listen to that below.

There’s also another cover of “Wherever I May Roam” from country singer Jon Pardi:

The Metallica Blacklist is out 9/10. Pre-order it here.