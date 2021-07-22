Illuminati Hotties – “u v v p” (Feat. Buck Meek)

Sarah Tudzin’s beloved indie-pop project Illuminati Hotties is finally getting ready to follow up last year’s Free I.H.: This Is Not The One You’ve Been Waiting For, a mixtape released as a fuck-you to her old label, with the proper sophomore album Let Me Do One More. We’ve heard the 5 Best Songs Of The Week-worthy “MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA” and “Pool Hopping,” and now she’s sharing “u v v p,” another breezy banger that flits between surf-rock and country vibes with a Lee Hazlewood-inspired feature from Big Thief’s Buck Meek.

“the road toward fulfillment is lonesome and dusty for a rambling ranger like yourself,” Tudzin says in a statement. “for when you need a deputy’s hand, a sling of something sweet, or just a breather in paradise, there’s ‘u v v p.’ i brought along my pal Buck Meek to remind you to say something about how special your beau may be to you, even if you’re too shy to muster up the courage.”

Listen to “u v v p” below.

TOUR DATES:

09/15 Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan *

09/16- Reno, NV @ The Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino *

09/17- Napa, CA @ Oxbow RiverStage *

10/02- Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon – SOLD OUT

* supporting/ Death Cab For Cutie

Let Me Do One More is out 10/1 via Snack Shack Tracks/Hopeless Records. Pre-order it here.