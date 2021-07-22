Paul McCartney Gets De-Aged In New Beck Video

Beck recently remixed Paul McCartney’s “Find My Way” for the McCartney III remix/cover album McCartney III Imagined. And now Beck’s version of the song has a new music video that uses deepfake and digital de-aging technology to turn Beck into a young Paul McCartney.

The video was directed by Andrew Donoho, choreographed by Phil Tayag, and co-produced by Hyperreal Digital, a company that “specializes in the creation of hyper-realistic digital avatars.” In a statement, Hyperreal CEO Remington Scott says, “The technology to de-age talent and have them perform in creative environments like this is now fully realized, even with one of the most recognized faces in the world.”

Watch below; the real Paul McCartney makes a brief appearance around the 40-second mark.

McCartney III Imagined is out 4/16 on Capitol Records.