About a year ago, the tough and playful Chattanooga rapper Bbymutha released her sprawling, adventurous debut album Muthaland and announced, upon its release, that she was ending her music career, effective immediately. Thankfully, though, she has’t gone through with that promise. Instead, Bbymutha has cranked out a series of truly enjoyable self-released EPs on Bandcamp. Maybe she’s not looking it as a career anymore. If that’s the case, then she seems to be tapping into some deep reserve of love for the art.

Thus far this year, Bbymutha has already released short projects like Muthaleficent 2 and Bastard Tapes Vol. 3. Yesterday, she also released a four-song EP called Cherrytape. Once again, it goes hard. This EP focuses on euphorically clubby sounds, and that style fits Bbymutha’s drawling snap beautifully. Still, my favorite track on Cherrytape might be closing track “Wrist,” on which Bbymutha and Detroit bugout master ZeelooperZ offer up a mutated take on D4L’s 2006 snap music classic “Betcha Can’t Do It Like Me.” Stream the new EP below.

Cherrytape is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.