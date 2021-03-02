Last year, the Chattanooga rapper Bbymutha dropped the massive 25-track album Muthaland, and its release was a little bittersweet. When Muthaland came out, Bbymutha claimed on Twitter that she was retiring from music immediately: “fuck this shit. its way too stressful for no fucking reason.” Thankfully, she never actually stopped making music. Yesterday, Bbymutha came out with a new EP.

Bbymutha’s new EP is called Muthaleficent 2. (The first Muthaleficent came out last year.) The new EP features appearances from underground rap peers Zeelooperz and Fly Anakin. But it’s really Bbymutha’s show, and all the things that were promising about her in the first place — the plainspoken raunchiness, the adventurous stylistic sense, the willingness to rap hard over truly weird beats — are all still right there.

Muthaleficent 2 features some very granular and specific sex-talk lyrics, and it also has funny between-songs skits where Bbymutha talks to her kids. When you’re making personal and honest music, there doesn’t have to be any contradiction between things like that. On first listen, Muthaleficent 2 is a sharp, satisfying EP, and you can hear it below.

<a href="https://bbymutha.bandcamp.com/album/muthaleficent-2">Muthaleficent 2 by bigmutha</a>

Muthaleficent 2 is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.